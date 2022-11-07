Search

07 Nov 2022

Filming of new series of prison drama Screw gets under way in Glasgow

Filming of new series of prison drama Screw gets under way in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 6:25 PM

Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall was the stage as the second series of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed prison drama Screw got under way on Monday.

Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will return, alongside Nina Sosanya, Faraz Ayub, Stephen Wright, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkle.

They will be joined by Lee Ingleby as Morgan – a new prisoner with a hidden agenda.

Barnaby Kay will join the cast, playing the new governor, while Leo Gregory and David Judge will also come on board, playing prisoners Reeks and Hemmings.

Screw is produced by STV Studios for Channel 4 and was commissioned by Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4. Tom Vaughan returns as lead director and executive producer.

Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, said: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming series two of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast.

“Series two promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

Sarah Brown, Creative Director of Drama at STV Studios, added: “It’s fantastic to be back on set with our brilliant team and cast on Screw.

“Writer and creator Rob Williams’ incredible scripts promise even more danger and high-stakes drama for our team of officers – and we are thrilled to welcome back our stellar cast and introduce some brilliant new faces to the show, including the wonderful Lee Ingleby.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media