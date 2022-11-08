Former Nazareth frontman dies aged 76

Scottish hard-rock legend Dan McCafferty has died at the age of 76.

He was best known as the lead singer of the band Nazareth, of which he was a member from 1968 until 2013, when he retired from touring.

Bassist Pete Agnew paid tribute to McCafferty on the band’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said: “Dan died at 12.40. This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

“Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

In 2013, McCafferty announced his retirement from live shows due to his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worsening and a burst stomach ulcer.

Shortly after this, he said he would still be able to record music in the studio.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann and two children.