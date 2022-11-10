Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.
Data from National Records of Scotland shows there were 45 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to November 6, which was three fewer than the previous week.
As of Sunday, there have been a total of 16,004 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
It comes after Public Health Scotland data published on Wednesday showed there were on average 717 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the week to November 6.
This was a 12.5% decrease from the previous week, ending October 30, when there were 819.
There were 13 new admissions to intensive care with a laboratory-confirmed test of Covid-19 in the week to Sunday, an increase of three from the previous week.
