16 Nov 2022

Crumbs! Judges sample 500 entrants at Scotch pie championship

16 Nov 2022 3:38 PM

Judges have delivered their verdict on nearly 500 entrants at the world Scotch pie championship.

The pies were judged by 60 professionals at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline, Fife, who selected category winners as well as the ultimate winner – who will be crowned world champion in January.

They judged the pies on their taste, touch, appearance and smell across several categories, including football pies, macaroni pies, steak pies, sausage rolls, vegetarian pies, and apple pies.

The competition gives pie makers the opportunity to be recognised as producers of the highest quality products on the market, with awards given to the best pie in each category.

Head judge Ian Nelson said: “Each year I expect great looking pies made expertly from quality ingredients.

“I want the judges to see, smell and taste traditional techniques, but I also want to see innovation and exciting new flavour combinations coming through.

“It’s safe to say our entrants ticked both boxes today and I can’t wait for the winners to be revealed.”

Scottish Bakers organises the annual World Championship Scotch Pie Awards to shine a light on the skills of pie makers.

Its chief executive Alasdair Smith said: “It’s always great to be in the room on judging day and seeing all the entries is a real treat for the senses, but only the best of the best will win, so it’s going to be exciting to see who will take the title this time.”

