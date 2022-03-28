Search

30 Mar 2022

Further strike action by education workers on Friday

Further strike action by education workers on Friday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Education workers will take part in another day of strike action on Friday.

It follows strikes last week by workers in councils and the housing executive as well as education, as part of a campaign for an improved pay offer.

Unite the union has confirmed that education workers will strike on Friday April 1.

They said the Education Authority has been notified.

The action last week saw school transport and meals provision affected.

Kieran Ellison of Unite said there is likely to be considerable disruption to school transport.

“Full responsibility for this lies with the Education Authority, who have failed to make any response even after the first week of strike action,” he said.

“We are calling on them to come forward with a realistic pay offer to address our members’ pay expectations.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said employers must produce a realistic pay offer to avoid further strike action.

“Workers in local authorities, housing executive and education in Northern Ireland launched their campaign to win a decent pay deal with a powerful first week of strike action,” she said.

“If they don’t want more of the same these employers will have to come to the table with a realistic offer. The workers can count on my union’s full support every step of the way.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media