30 Mar 2022

No cultural legislation before election – Brandon Lewis

No cultural legislation before election – Brandon Lewis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 9:25 PM

A cultural package including new legislation around the Irish language will not be introduced before the Stormont elections, Brandon Lewis has said.

There had been an expectation that the legislation would be delivered before the end of the last Assembly mandate.

It fell to the Northern Ireland Office after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly which was part of the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) deal.

The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish Language Commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

Mr Lewis was questioned on the slipping of the timeline at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Monday.

He revealed that the parties had still not been able to agree on what the commissioners should be called.

North Down MP Stephen Farry (Alliance) said he had hoped it would have been done before the Assembly election.

Mr Lewis said her did not think it would be right to introduce legislation during an election period.

“It does need careful preparation and planning for introduction,” he told MPs, adding that work is continuing.

Mr Lewis said the names of the commissioners have not yet been “fully resolved”.

“I’m much keener to… have to the parties agree on what the final names would be before we legislate, because we can’t legislate for a commissioner that doesn’t have a name,” he said.

“But we are committed to getting this done. I absolutely understand the importance of this for people in Northern Ireland.”

Conradh na Gaeilge criticised the Government over the lack of legislation so far.

President Paula Melvin said the group had not heard from the Government since meeting Mr Lewis last summer, and expressed disappointment that ministers had not updated them directly on developments.

“The British Government have had the best part of six months to bring forward this legislation before the mandate ended, and have missed every deadline throughout,” she said.

“If you start counting at the St Andrews Agreement, they have had the best part of 16 years to do this.

“At every juncture they have decided not to prioritise this legislation, or to kick it further down the line to suit their own political agenda.

“Our community will continue to organise and ensure this issue remains to the fore during the election and throughout the following negotiations to form a new Executive.”

