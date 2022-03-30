Fears for young child seen walking alone in early hours of the morning

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of a young child seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning.

The girl was seen in the Main Street area of Castlewellan at around 4.55am on Wednesday.

Police attended but did not find the child.

She had been seen walking on the footpath in Main Street near the entrance to Castlewellan forest park.

PSNI officers have viewed CCTV footage of the area and said the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into the town.

The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

PSNI Inspector Conway said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22.”