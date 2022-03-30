Blaze at Belfast rooftop bar was accidental, fire service says

A blaze at a rooftop bar in Belfast city centre started accidentally, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said.
Some 60 firefighters manning eight engines and an aerial ladder platform brought the fire at Babel Rooftop Bar and Garden, part of the Bullitt Hotel in Church Lane, under control by 10.15pm on Tuesday.
The fire service said: “Our firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the spread to nearby premises. We could (sic) like to thank the public for their patience.”
Conall Wolsey from the Beannchor Group which owns the hotel, said two rooms at the bar were destroyed, while the building was also damaged by smoke and water.
He told the BBC it “could have been a lot worse” and thanked the fire service for its response.
Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill described the fire, which shut nearby Victoria Street for hours, as “devastating”.
He said the group will do all it can to support management and staff.
