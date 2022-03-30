Fears for young girl seen walking alone in early hours of the morning

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of a young child seen walking alone in a Co Down town in the early hours of the morning.

The girl was seen in the Main Street area of Castlewellan at around 4.55am on Wednesday.

Police attended but did not find her.

She had been seen walking on the footpath in Main Street near the entrance to Castlewellan Forest Park.

PSNI officers viewed CCTV footage of the area and said the girl does not appear to turn into the park but continues into the town.

She was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

Officers released an image of the girl on Wednesday.

PSNI Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police in Castlewellan are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of a young girl pictured on CCTV in the Main Street of Castlewellan just before 5am this morning, Wednesday 30 March 2022.

“The image shows the young girl wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

“A search operation is currently under way.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.