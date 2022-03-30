Woman, 48, arrested by detectives investigating Co Antrim murder

Police investigating the murder of a man found dead in a Co Antrim reservoir have arrested a woman.

The body of Roy Reynolds, 54, was discovered in the reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday.

A 68-year-old and a 32-year-old, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remained in custody on Wednesday.

They were detained after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am on Monday in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested a 48-year-old woman and carried out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area on Tuesday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am on Monday morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver Toyota C-HR car just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants.

“The body of Mr Reynolds was discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am on Monday morning.

“A post-mortem examination is ongoing.

“I am again appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything, or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of March 28 2022.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”