Working families being forced to choose between heating or eating – Mallon

Working families in Northern Ireland are being forced to choose between heating or eating, Nichola Mallon has said.

The SDLP deputy leader said while Stormont had taken steps to provide added support to some benefit recipients, there was a need to widen measures beyond those covered by the social security system.

Ms Mallon was speaking ahead of a virtual meeting on the inflation crisis with representatives from the Republic of Ireland, England and Scotland.

She said there was a need for political leaders across the UK and Ireland to “put their heads together” to find the most effective ways to address spiralling living costs.

Earlier this year, Stormont ministers agreed a £200 payment for people in receipt of certain benefits to help with rising energy costs.

Ms Mallon said all households in Northern Ireland should now receive a similar payment.

“I think anyone who is rooted in their community, anyone who has been knocking doors will be left in no doubt that the single biggest issue in this election is the cost of living crisis,” she told the PA news agency on a visit to a food bank in west Belfast.

“People are facing unprecedented price rises when it comes to food, fuel and energy and yet wages have stayed the same.

“We know that we have been able in the past to provide support to people on social security but there are many, many families who are working full time who haven’t received a single penny from government who are now in a situation where they’re having to choose between feeding and heating their homes.

“That’s why the SDLP has a proposal for a £200 emergency energy payment to go to every single household across the north because that will at least take some of the immediate pressure off families.”

Former shadow Northern Ireland Secretary and current shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh was among those scheduled to participate in the online meeting on the crisis on Tuesday evening, as was SNP MP Mhairi Black and Fine Gael senator Emer Currie.

Ms Mallon, who organised the event, said: “The cost of living emergency, the rising price of food, fuel, energy and petrol is hitting families right across these islands.

“So, I believe that it is only right that when we face the shared challenges that we put our heads together right across these islands to find the practical measures that can be taken to help people at this really difficult time.

“We’re putting our heads together to set out the actions that we need to be taking across these islands to help our citizens.

“We’re coming together, putting our heads together to identify the solutions that need to be put in place to help individuals and families who are really struggling at this really difficult time.”