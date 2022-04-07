Search

07 Apr 2022

Man, 21, killed in Co Tyrone road crash

Man, 21, killed in Co Tyrone road crash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a vehicle recovery lorry in Co Tyrone.

Lee Usher, 21, from Portadown, died at the scene of the collision in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown on Wednesday.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3.45pm.

“The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the collision investigation unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage.”

