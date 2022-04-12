Police appeal for information following death in fire at property

A person has died following a fire at a residential property in Carryduff.
Police have appealed for information following the blaze on the Manse Road on Tuesday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 10.20am, police received a report that a fire had started at the property.
“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“Tragically one person has been found deceased at the property.
“An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting inquiries.
“We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 397 12/04/22.”
