Man left with life-threatening injuries following Co Tyrone assault

A man has been left with life-threatening head injuries following a serious assault in Co Tyrone.
Police have appealed for information about the incident on the Crotty Road area of Omagh on Monday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8:50pm, it was reported to police that a man in his 30s was walking along the Crotty Road when he was assaulted.
“The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, which is described as being life-threatening.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1861 11/04/22.”
