Search

12 Apr 2022

Irish language campaigners walk out of meeting with NIO minister

Irish language campaigners walk out of meeting with NIO minister

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Irish language campaigners said that they walked out of a meeting with UK junior minister Conor Burns on Tuesday.

Conradh na Gaeilge met with the Northern Ireland junior minister Conor Burns earlier to discuss UK Government plans for legislation on the Irish language.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced earlier this month that a planned cultural package including new legislation around the Irish language would not be introduced before the Stormont elections in May.

The plans include an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote respect for diversity as well as an Irish Language Commissioner and a commissioner to develop language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

Irish language campaigners have accused the UK of reneging on previous commitments to legislate on the issue.

Tanaiste of Conradh na Gaeilge Michaeline Donnelly said that the meeting was already “overdue”.

“We came to today’s long overdue meeting expecting some formal update on the introduction of Irish language legislation.

“We specifically requested a date in the parliamentary timetable at Westminster and unfortunately the Minister refused to provide that.

“We had no choice at that stage but to bring the meeting to a close.

“This British Government has had from June 2021 to prepare legislation that was published and pre-agreed in January 2020.

“The only delay is a political delay.

“We made it very clear to Minister Burns that the next time we meet it must be on the basis of the full implementation of language rights, not the denial of rights.”

Conchur O Muadaigh, the advocacy manager with the Conradh na Gaeilge, said that campaigners now have “zero confidence” in the UK government on Irish language rights.

“This is a Government that has circumvented outstanding legislation and public commitments for almost a year.

“We believe they have been deceitful in their attempts to delay this legislation.

“Following Conor Burns’ refusal to announce a parliamentary date for the introduction of language rights at today’s meeting we told the Minister that there was no point in going any further until we have an official date for the Irish Language Act.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for a response.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media