13 Apr 2022

Condemnation after SDLP candidate describes attack in south Belfast

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

A candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly election has spoken out about being assaulted during the campaign.

Elsie Trainor, an SDLP candidate in the Belfast South constituency, said she was attacked in Belfast by two youths who also tried to snatch her mobile phone.

It happened after she chased the two youths who she said were removing her election posters.

Ms Trainor tweeted on Tuesday: “Where to start. I gave chase as I wanted the police know which exit to lift them from. They assaulted me & after that tried to rob my phone.”

She condemned political polarisation in Northern Ireland.

“We need common ground politics here. We need to not fail these thugs as much as anyone else. Polarisation is wrecking our present & future,” she said.

The attack was condemned by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

He said: “The tone of this election is worrying. All political leaders need to think about whether they are showing leadership or adding to the problem.”

Mr Eastwood called Ms Trainor an “absolutely fearless democrat”.

“She’ll not be moved by anyone,” he tweeted.

Matthew O’Toole, the incumbent SDLP MLA in the constituency, condemned the attack.

“This shouldn’t happen in a democracy,” he said.

Belfast South MP Claire Hanna said that there was a “toxicity” in the election campaign.

She tweeted: “We in the SDLP knew Elsie had guts when we selected her but she shouldn’t have had to display it like this.

“There’s a toxicity in this election & we need a real public conversation about protecting democracy & the ability to participate in elections without intimidation or threat.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie joined in the condemnation, calling it “absolutely awful”.

He said he hoped the police find the perpetrators.

“These posters are just not worth the agro each election. There must be a better way.”

News

