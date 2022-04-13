Jack and Grace most popular baby names in Northern Ireland in 2021

Jack and Grace have emerged as the most popular baby names in Northern Ireland.

They were the first names most frequently given to babies for births registered in 2021 in the region.

Some of the less common names registered included Americano, Apollo, Bently, Harlem, Jet, Napoleon and Sunny for boys, and Blessing, Bluebell, Destiny, Dove, Fleur, Journie, Life, Precious and Serenity for girls.

Baby Names in Northern Ireland 2021' was released this morning at 9.30 am

These are among the findings of the Baby Names 2021 statistics published on Wednesday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The name Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018, and has appeared in the top three most popular names for 16 consecutive years.

The next most popular girls’ names were Emily, Fiadh, Olivia, Isla, Sophie, Aoife, Ella, Anna and Sophia.

Jack was last number one in 2014 after 12 consecutive years at the top, and has appeared in the top three most popular boys’ names since 2000.

The next most popular boys’ names were Noah, James, Charlie, Oliver, Theo, Leo, Cillian, Finn and Harry.