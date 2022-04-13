Search

14 Apr 2022

Shiels’ comments on women footballers ‘totally unacceptable’, says O’Neill

Shiels’ comments on women footballers ‘totally unacceptable’, says O’Neill

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Controversial comments by the Northern Ireland women’s football manager on female players being more emotional than men were “totally unacceptable”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said she was “aghast” by the remarks made by Kenny Shiels in the wake of his side’s 5-0 defeat to England on Tuesday night.

Shiels subsequently apologised for claiming that female teams tend to concede goals in clusters because they are “more emotional than men”.

Asked about the contentious claim while on the Assembly election campaign trail in north Belfast on Wednesday, Ms O’Neill said: “I think the reality of life is that we live in a society that’s very misogynistic and that comes whether you’re in politics, whether you’re in sport, whether you’re in business – there are issues that need to be tackled and challenged.

“I was aghast when I read those comments, I thought that was totally unacceptable for anyone in a position of leadership to make that type of commentary.

“I think that women participate in politics, in sport, in business and every aspect of life and they bring their own skill set to that job and that should be something that’s very much welcomed and never used against them.

“Women are passionate, they’re strong, they’re determined, they’re educated, they want to do the right thing by their community and that’s something that I think that they should keep on doing, so to all the women out there: keep her lit.”

Shiels’ comments came after he had seen his side concede four goals inside 27 second-half minutes in the World Cup qualifier defeat by England in Belfast.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused.

“Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country.

“I am an advocate for the women’s game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media