Shiels’ comments on women footballers ‘totally unacceptable’, says O’Neill

Controversial comments by the Northern Ireland women’s football manager on female players being more emotional than men were “totally unacceptable”, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said she was “aghast” by the remarks made by Kenny Shiels in the wake of his side’s 5-0 defeat to England on Tuesday night.

Shiels subsequently apologised for claiming that female teams tend to concede goals in clusters because they are “more emotional than men”.

Asked about the contentious claim while on the Assembly election campaign trail in north Belfast on Wednesday, Ms O’Neill said: “I think the reality of life is that we live in a society that’s very misogynistic and that comes whether you’re in politics, whether you’re in sport, whether you’re in business – there are issues that need to be tackled and challenged.

“I was aghast when I read those comments, I thought that was totally unacceptable for anyone in a position of leadership to make that type of commentary.

“I think that women participate in politics, in sport, in business and every aspect of life and they bring their own skill set to that job and that should be something that’s very much welcomed and never used against them.

“Women are passionate, they’re strong, they’re determined, they’re educated, they want to do the right thing by their community and that’s something that I think that they should keep on doing, so to all the women out there: keep her lit.”

Shiels’ comments came after he had seen his side concede four goals inside 27 second-half minutes in the World Cup qualifier defeat by England in Belfast.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said: “I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused.

“Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country.

“I am an advocate for the women’s game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.”