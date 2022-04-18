36-hour extension for police to question man over death of pensioner

Police have been granted a further 36 hours to question a man over the death of a pensioner in Co Antrim.
Alyson Nelson, 64, was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday evening.
A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day.
On Monday, police said detectives from the Major Investigation Team have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question the man.
Police said Ms Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday evening.
“As part of our investigation, we would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Victoria Avenue, Edward Road, Balmoral Avenue, Kings Road or Islandmagee Road on Saturday between 5pm-7pm and has dashcam footage, or who has premises in that area with CCTV, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22,” a spokesperson said.
