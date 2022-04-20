Search

20 Apr 2022

Man remanded on Co Antrim murder charge

Man remanded on Co Antrim murder charge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

A man has been remanded in custody over the alleged murder of a 64-year-old woman in a Co Antrim village at the weekend.

Alyson Nelson was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead on Saturday.

William Finlay, 66, of Olde Forge Gardens, Whitehead, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He indicated that he understood after hearing he has been charged with murder aggravated by reason of causing domestic abuse.

The charge comes from the new Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 which came into effect earlier this year.

A detective told the court she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made.

Finlay was remanded in custody to appear before the court again via video-link on May 15.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media