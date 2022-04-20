Police probe continues after dissident Easter parade violent scenes

A police probe is continuing into violent scenes following a dissident Easter parade in Londonderry.

Eight men were arrested after police came under attack at Derry City Cemetery on Monday.

By Wednesday evening, seven men arrested under the Terrorism Act had been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on May 11.

Police said the investigation will continue over the coming days and weeks to bring offenders to justice.

“Officers would ask anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” a spokesperson said.

Monday’s parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Derry was connected to the group Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

The violent scenes were condemned by SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood.

Sinn Fein policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said all Easter commemorations should be dignified and respectful.

“The days of people wearing masks at these commemorations should be over. Celebrating our patriot dead should be done with openness, pride and with respect,” he added, describing the attacks on police with petrol bombs as “disrespectful of the commemorations”.