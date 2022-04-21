Unions defer planned strike by bus drivers in Northern Ireland

A planned strike by bus drivers in Northern Ireland has been deferred after unions received a revised pay offer.

The industrial action by Unite and GMB, scheduled to begin next Monday, had been expected to lead to the cancellation of all bus services for a week.

But representatives from the unions have now said they will ballot members on the new pay offer from Translink.

Unite deputy regional secretary Davy Thompson said: “The strike action planned by both Unite and GMB bus drivers would have resulted in the cancellation of all bus services across Northern Ireland from next Monday.

“Ahead of that eventuality, the unions and employers engaged in direct negotiations on the issue of pay.”

Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser said: “As a result of those talks and the revised offer made by the employers, workplace representatives in both unions have decided to defer next week’s planned action and ballot the members.

“We will make public the results of that process as they become known.”

The unions have been calling for a 6% pay rise for drivers.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have an agreement to defer the planned strike action commencing Monday April 25 while the bus drivers are balloted on a revised pay offer following further negotiations.

“We welcome this positive step and thank the unions for their commitment to working together in an effort to build back public transport as a sustainable and better future for all.”