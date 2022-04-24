Legal aid budget ‘must be ringfenced to protect most vulnerable’

A ringfenced £82 million legal aid budget has been urged to protect the most vulnerable in society.

The association, which represents more than 600 self-employed barristers, has urged the taking of a strategic view of the role played by the legal and justice system amid concerns over the Department of Justice budget.

The Bar of Northern Ireland said access to publicly funded legal services is about human value and dignity.

Chief executive David Mulholland said it should be clearly understood that cuts to the justice budget will have an impact on people’s lives.

“Policy and decision makers must recognise the value and meaning of justice to our society. For too long the conversation around access to justice has focused on cost. This overlooks the wider societal and economic benefits brought about by appropriate investment in our legal system,” he said.

“Access to justice is about human value and dignity for people who require publicly funded legal services to help them cope with challenges that they cannot face alone.

“It should be clearly understood that cuts to the justice budget will have a real impact on people lives.

“This impact will be felt acutely by the most vulnerable in society when they find themselves needing help and support during challenging times.

“The Bar of Northern Ireland is calling for an end to the unsustainable underfunding of this vital aspect of the welfare system and for the establishment of a ringfenced legal aid budget of not less than £82 million.”

Speaking ahead of the Stormont Assembly election, Mr Mulholland said they urged an incoming Executive and elected representatives to “ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are protected and have access to justice today and into the future”.

The Department of Justice had been due to face a cut in a proposed three-year Stormont budget which was not passed following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan as part of the DUP’s protest against the Brexit Protocol.

Justice Minister Naomi Long previously said she could not support the draft budget due to the damage she said it would cause to the justice system.