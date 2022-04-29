SSE Airtricity announces 33% rise in electricity prices

SSE Airtricity has announced a 33% increase in electricity prices in Northern Ireland.

The hike comes in response to sustained increases in wholesale costs affecting all energy suppliers and disrupting markets across the UK and Europe, the firm said.

The rise will be effective from June 1.

A typical customer will see costs rise by around 64p per day, SSE said.

Due to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs, our electricity tariffs in Northern Ireland will increase from 1 June 2022. For more information, please see https://t.co/glJ6HvIpDB — SSE Airtricity (@sseairtricity) April 29, 2022

It is providing extra support, including expanding its existing customer support fund by an additional £1 million to help to customers in difficulty.

Managing director Klair Neenan said SSE will continue to monitor the market and hopes to reduce prices as soon as it can.

“Throughout winter, we worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease,” she said.

“Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices.

“We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and not the news they want to hear. We will continue to watch the market carefully and, as we have done before, will look to reduce our prices as soon as it is possible to do so.

“SSE Airtricity has a longstanding and continued commitment to working with and supporting customers in need.

“Last year, we began contacting customers who were experiencing financial pressure to provide support, including financial assistance, and establish a long-term plan to help them manage their energy needs.

“We are expanding those supports and will continue to support and engage with any customer who is finding it difficult to manage their energy costs.”