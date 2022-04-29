Search

29 Apr 2022

Unionist politicians urged to support red lines on restoring powersharing

Unionist politicians urged to support red lines on restoring powersharing

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

A collective of unionist and loyalist groups has called on their political leaders to publicly declare support for a series of red lines for restoring powersharing.

The amalgamation of groups, which have come together under the title Union of Unionists, have written an open letter to the leaders of the main unionist parties asking them to state their position on five key tests.

The 16 groups that have signed the open letter to the DUP, UUP, TUV and PUP include the Apprentice Boys of Derry and the Loyalist Communities Council – the latter a representative group for three loyalist paramilitary organisations.

Along with commitments around over-riding the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and protecting UK sovereignty, the groups are also demanding reform of Stormont laws to prevent the scenario of a first minister not being drawn from the largest community designation (unionist or nationalist) in the Assembly.

Under changes brought about by the 2006 St Andrews’ Agreement, the largest party at Stormont is entitled to the first minister’s job, regardless of whether that party is from the second largest designation.

That means Sinn Fein will be entitled to the first minister’s job if it is returned as the largest party on May 5 even if, overall, more unionist MLAs than nationalist MLAs are elected.

The pro-union amalgamation claims that would run contrary to the original principles of the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast agreement.

The open letter states: “There can be no democratic basis for the election of a non-unionist First Minister if the largest designation of MLAs is unionist.

“This was the intent behind the FM/DFM provisions in the Belfast Agreement as passed by referendum, that FM and DFM, although co-equal should be drawn from the largest and second largest designations and have the confidence of the NI Assembly. These provisions should be restored.”

The group also called on the main unionist parties to declare their support or opposition to implementing the cultural provisions of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement, including legislative protections for Irish and Ulster Scots.

After outlining the five tests, the letter states: “It is our view that in the absence of these key tests being satisfied there is no sustainable basis for unionist/loyalist support for the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland.

“The core ingredients of the Belfast Agreement were a balance between the constitutional and identity rights and aspirations of both communities in Northern Ireland.”

The letter concludes by claiming the Northern Ireland Protocol has shredded the provisions of cross-community consent in the 1998 accord.

“We reaffirm our commitment to a shared and peaceful Northern Ireland whereby all citizens can feel comfortable and be treated with equal respect and dignity within the United Kingdom,” it stated.

“As a political leader of unionism we ask you to publicly declare your commitment to these tests, and to support the grassroots campaign to encourage transfers of votes within the unionist family.

“This can maximise unionist representation in the next Assembly should it transpire that sufficient changes have been made that enables unionism and loyalism to support the restoration of the powersharing institutions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media