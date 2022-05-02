Co Antrim’s answer to the High Line in New York opened

Co Antrim’s answer to New York’s famous High Line has been officially opened.
A former railway viaduct in Randalstown, which spans the River Maine, has been transformed into a community garden.
It was created with a grant by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) – one of four community gardens across the United Kingdom for the 2022 RHS Garden Day.
The project was led by the Tidy Randalstown Environmental Group, and the garden was designed by Johnny Knox.
Their vision was to create something that could be both a working garden as well as a world class amenity for locals and visitors, similar to The High Line in New York.
