Balmoral Show set to return from May 11-14

Northern Ireland’s largest agriculture show is set to return later this month.
Set-up for the 153rd Balmoral Show was well under way on Monday ahead of the opening on May 11.
This year, there will be a number of activities to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in addition to the regular livestock shows, show jumping, trade stands and the food pavilion.
The Main Arena at Balmoral Park on the outskirts of Lisburn will host a number of acts including the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, the Band, Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment, a Polo Exhibition match and The Paul Hannam – Quad Bike Stunt Show team.
Rhonda Geary, operations director, said they were delighted to bring the show back in the traditional month of May, after it ran in September last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All tickets must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets.
