Man arrested in Muckamore hospital neglect probe

Police in Northern Ireland investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a 38-year-old man.
The man was detained on Wednesday in the Antrim area.
Some 38 people have now been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at the hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.