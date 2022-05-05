Search

05 May 2022

Striking education workers urged to make exemptions for special schools

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 May 2022 6:25 PM

Northern Ireland’s children’s commissioner has urged striking education workers to make exemptions for special schools.

Unite the Union members are taking part in a two-week strike in an ongoing row over pay.

There is dispute over a local government pay offer of 1.75%, which Unite has branded a “real terms pay cut” amid the rising cost of living and surging inflation.

Those taking part in the strike this week include workers in cleaning, catering, school transport and classroom assistants.

Glenveagh Special School in Belfast has said the strike will keep pupils at home for an extended period.

Children’s commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said she does not question a worker’s right to strike.

But she urged special considerations are made.

“Children and young people with special educational needs, particularly those attending special schools, were severely affected by the pandemic and the restrictions,” she said.

“Special schools provide education but also essential therapeutic and health care services and these were lost to many children and families.

“It is, therefore, disappointing and concerning that it is these very same children, particularly those at Glenveagh Special School, who are most severely affected by this industrial action.

“I do not question a worker’s right to strike, especially when we consider the impact of the rising cost of living on so many families.

“However, I urge both sides to make special considerations for children and young people and come to an immediate resolution so that children can enjoy their right to a full education and to health care.”

