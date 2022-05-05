Adult and two children taken to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak

One adult and two children have been taken to hospital by ambulance following a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Co Armagh.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it took the three from a premises in the CIDO business park on Charles Street in Lurgan on Thursday evening.
They were taken for treatment for potential side effects of carbon monoxide, a spokesperson said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.