07 May 2022

No change after lengthy count in Newry and Armagh

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 2:55 AM

The result in the Newry and Armagh constituency remained largely unchanged after all the votes were cast as Sinn Fein held on to three seats.

It was a long wait, but by midnight on Friday all seats in the constituency were filled.

Conor Murphy, the outgoing Sinn Fein Finance Minister, topped the poll with 9,847 votes to be elected on the first count alongside party colleague Cathal Boylan, who received 9,843 votes.

The other seats took longer to fill, with Sinn Fein’s Liz Kimmins and the SDLP’s Justin McNulty elected on the fifth count.

The DUP’s William Irwin was elected without reaching the quota.

Newry and Armagh has always been a relatively safe Sinn Fein constituency and ultimately the party held on comfortably.

Mr Murphy on Friday laid down a marker to the DUP, urging the party to enter the Executive.

“People need decisions taken now about the issues that matter to them.

“We cannot contemplate, and I don’t think the electorate could contemplate, the Executive going into cold storage.”

Mr McNulty admitted that it had been a long wait to be elected.

“We have taken the scenic route, but we came back with more votes than the last election so we’re delighted.”

“Hope has won out.”

Turnout in the constituency was at 68%.

