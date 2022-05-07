Search

07 May 2022

Alliance secures historic first in traditional DUP heartland

Alliance secures historic first in traditional DUP heartland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 4:25 PM

Patricia O’Lynn has become the first female MLA for North Antrim in a double first, also becoming the first Alliance Party member to win a seat in the constituency.

The UUP’s Robin Swann topped the poll with 9,530 votes ahead of Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan’s 9,348, which saw them both elected at the first stage.

TUV leader Jim Allister and the DUP’s Paul Frew completed the line-up.

It saw a significant shift in power in the traditional DUP heartland, with Mervyn Storey losing the seat he had held since 2003.

Ms O’Lynn was the fifth and final person elected after a surge of transfers which saw her overtake the DUP stalwart in the final run-in.

Ms O’Lynn said: “A new day is on the horizon in North Antrim.  The age of entitlement is over.”

Jim Allister, elected at the fifth stage, said of Mr Storey losing his seat: “It is a matter of great sadness to me that his seat has been taken by the crypto-nationalist Alliance Party.”

Robin Swann’s vote share was undoubtedly enhanced in part due to his high-profile role as Health Minister during the Covid pandemic.

“I think part of this vote is a reflection of the work in the health service during a very difficult two years,” he said.

Mr Swann said he would not be afraid to continue his role if he was given the chance.

“A lot has happened in the past two years and the green shoots of recovery are beginning to take place. I would like to carry on some of that work to see those changes through,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media