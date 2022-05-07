Success for Sinn Fein and SDLP in West Tyrone

While West Tyrone was on the surface another safe victory for Sinn Fein, in reality it was the SDLP which might have savoured the success most.

After a bad few days for the nationalist party, SDLP supporters in the Magherafelt count centre were heartened by the victory of Daniel McCrossan.

One of the party’s best-known faces in Stormont, Mr McCrossan was returned with 11.9% of the first preference vote on the sixth count, alongside the DUP’s Tom Buchanan.

Mr McCrossan offered his full support to party leader Colum Eastwood and defended the way the party ran its campaign.

“I think Colum Eastwood has led this election very, very strongly. I think the campaign has been energetic, we have had fantastic candidates.

“I’m talking about politics here in the north of Ireland.

“At this election, everyone on the doors told me they wanted change, the reality is the exact same mandate, only in slightly greater numbers, has been given to the DUP and Sinn Fein. Is that an election for change?”

Voters in the constituency nonetheless chose to back Sinn Fein, with Nicola Brogan emerging with 18.8% of the votes to be elected on the first count.

She was followed by Maoliosa McHugh and Declan McAleer.

And while a seat in West Tyrone remained elusive for Alliance, the party’s surge was felt there too.

Strong local candidate Stephen Donnelly was in a good mood as he waited in the count centre, pointing out that his vote jumped by nearly 4%.

Turnout in the constituency was 66%.