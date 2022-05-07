Search

07 May 2022

Former UUP Leader makes comeback at expense of party’s only female MLA

Former UUP Leader makes comeback at expense of party’s only female MLA

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 May 2022 9:25 PM

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Tom Elliot has taken the UUP seat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone from party colleague Rosemary Barton.

Ms Barton, who had been been an Assembly member since 2016, was the UUP’s only female representative at Stormont.

It was a risky tactic for the party to run two candidates, with Mr Elliot taking almost double (10.1%) Ms Barton’s share of first preference votes (5.4%).

Mr Elliot said of his political return: “It was a big decision for me to try to come back into that level of politics. We have increased our vote by about 2,500, and we’re pleased about that but there are also mixed emotions.

“It was always at the back of our minds that it was a possibility that we could take two seats, but it didn’t work out. That’s politics.

“We weren’t sure if it was going to fall mine or Rosemary’s way, so both of us had agreed that ‘whatever happens, happens’. We’ve been friends for years.”

Sinn Fein retained all three seats, having picked up the third from the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in the last Assembly elections.

The party received 44.7% of all first preference votes.

The sitting MLA Jemma Dolan was elected in the first count, while Colm Gildernew and Aine Murphy, who were both facing the electorate for the first time having been co-opted into the Assembly, were returned after the eighth count.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)’s Deborah Erskine, who also went to the polls for the first time after she was co-opted following the departure of Arlene Foster, secured the final seat without reaching the quota.

Ms Erksine paid tribute to the former First Minister as she gave her acceptance speech. It was always going to be a tough task to match Mrs Foster’s strong vote in the area and as expected, the DUP’s total percentage share fell from nearly 30% to 17.7%.

No change in Fermanagh and South Tyrone as the constituency remains three Sinn Fein, one UUP and one DUP.

Turnout for the area was 69%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media