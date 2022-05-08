Search

08 May 2022

SDLP fail to take third seat in Foyle as Sinn Fein’s vote holds strong

SDLP fail to take third seat in Foyle as Sinn Fein’s vote holds strong

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 2:55 AM

In what was the last constituency of the Stormont elections to be fully declared, the Social Democratic & Labour Party’s (SDLP) hopes of securing a third seat in Foyle failed to materialise as Sinn Fein’s vote remained strong.

Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy topped the poll with 20% of first preference votes while running mate Ciara Ferguson took a second seat for the party, despite neither having never stood for Assembly election before.

The SDLP fielded three candidates, hoping to capitalise on the 2019 general election when party leader Colum Eastwood defeated the sitting Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion by more than 17,000 votes.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan was returned after the first count, securing a 17% share of the vote. Late on Saturday evening, incumbent MLA Sinead McLaughlin took the second seat for the party, but at the expense of former mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney.

There was no change to the final seat as the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Gary Middleton was returned to the Assembly after a tightly-fought battle with Ulster Unionist candidate Ryan McCready.

In a count that went on until the early hours of Sunday morning, in the end there were only 96 votes in it.

Mr Middleton said: “We always knew it was a tight run for the fifth seat in Foyle but I am delighted and honoured to have got over the line and secured that seat. I look forward to getting back to work on Monday in the constituency office.”

The final tally in Foyle was 2 Sinn Fein, 2 SDLP and 1 DUP. Turnout in the area was 61%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media