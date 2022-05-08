SDLP fail to take third seat in Foyle as Sinn Fein’s vote holds strong

In what was the last constituency of the Stormont elections to be fully declared, the Social Democratic & Labour Party’s (SDLP) hopes of securing a third seat in Foyle failed to materialise as Sinn Fein’s vote remained strong.

Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy topped the poll with 20% of first preference votes while running mate Ciara Ferguson took a second seat for the party, despite neither having never stood for Assembly election before.

The SDLP fielded three candidates, hoping to capitalise on the 2019 general election when party leader Colum Eastwood defeated the sitting Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion by more than 17,000 votes.

The SDLP’s Mark H Durkan was returned after the first count, securing a 17% share of the vote. Late on Saturday evening, incumbent MLA Sinead McLaughlin took the second seat for the party, but at the expense of former mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney.

There was no change to the final seat as the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Gary Middleton was returned to the Assembly after a tightly-fought battle with Ulster Unionist candidate Ryan McCready.

In a count that went on until the early hours of Sunday morning, in the end there were only 96 votes in it.

Mr Middleton said: “We always knew it was a tight run for the fifth seat in Foyle but I am delighted and honoured to have got over the line and secured that seat. I look forward to getting back to work on Monday in the constituency office.”

The final tally in Foyle was 2 Sinn Fein, 2 SDLP and 1 DUP. Turnout in the area was 61%.