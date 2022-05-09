Union predicts complete shutdown of bus services

A trade union has predicted a complete shutdown of bus services across Northern Ireland, after drivers voted for strike action in a dispute over pay.

A planned strike last month by the GMB and Unite unions was called off after Translink made a revised pay offer.

But the public transport operator has now said the two unions have voted to go ahead with industrial action for seven days from May 17 to 23.

The action will include drivers, cleaners and shunters.

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Translink bus workers have once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic, despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost-of-living crisis they face, but bosses aren’t listening.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters, will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

A Translink spokesman said: “We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions, by a relatively slim margin, have voted to take unprecedented industrial action from Tuesday May 17 to May 23.

“Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.

“At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action.

“However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.

“We would welcome the opportunity to engage with unions to cover school duties, so that the wellbeing of schoolchildren can remain a priority, particularly as many enter the exam period.

“All train services will continue to operate as normal.

“Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause”.