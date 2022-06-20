Search

Pensioner at centre of Cookstown murder investigation named by police

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 12:53 AM

A 77-year-old pensioner who was found dead in a home in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, has been named as Margaret Una Noone.

Northern Ireland police charged a 45-year-old man with murder after officers were called to a home on Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, shortly before 11am on Sunday.

On Monday evening, police identified Ms Una Noone as the victim. In a statement, investigators said the man is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said the 45-year-old man charged with the pensioner’s murder was located at the same property where her body was found and that police were appealing for information.

“Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist police with their investigation (is urged) to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Cookstown Police Station on 101,” she said in a statement.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

