22 Jun 2022

Inquest into death of Fermanagh woman killed by ex-partner to be heard in 2023

22 Jun 2022 1:25 PM

An inquest into the death of a Co Fermanagh woman killed by her ex-partner is set to be heard in 2023.

Concepta Leonard, 51, was killed at her home in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, in May 2017.

Her son, Conor, who has Down’s syndrome and was 30 at the time, was injured in the attack.

Ms Leonard’s former partner, Peadar Phair, 55, later took his own life.

A preliminary hearing in the case took place at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Wednesday morning.

Ms Leonard and Mr Phair’s deaths are to be dealt with in a joint inquest.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal heard that work is continuing in terms of disclosure of information and a very large volume of CCTV footage is being considered by the PSNI for the proceedings.

Transcripts of 999 calls, GP medical notes for both, court records and mobile phones are also to be considered.

Ms Toal said she is pleased to see that there has been a “considerable amount of work done on disclosure” since the last preliminary hearing.

She added that she hopes that, by the end of summer, issues such as the witness list and scope can be firmed up with a view to getting the full inquest hearing listed.

“I think, realistically, we’re looking at 2023 for listing, given the availability of the coroner’s court in the latter half of 2022,” she said.

“It may even be in and around the Easter period or after with the amount of inquests I have listed in the first quarter already.”

The next preliminary hearing is due to take place on September 26.

