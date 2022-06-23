Search

23 Jun 2022

First inquest into 1998 murder of Fergal McCusker to be held in 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

The first inquest into the death of a Co Londonderry man shot dead 20 years ago is set to take place next year.

Fergal McCusker, 28, from Maghera was killed in an attack which was attributed to the loyalist paramilitary group, the LVF, on January 18 1998.

He had recently returned to his home town from the United States where he had been working for a period.

No one has ever been convicted of the murder.

The inquest has been listed to start on January 16 2023 for six weeks at Banbridge court house in Co Down.

A preliminary hearing on Thursday was told that work is under way by the PSNI on material to be disclosed.

Padraig O Muirigh, acting for the McCusker family, said they welcomed that the case “now had focus after waiting over 20 years for an inquest”.

“They very much welcome that we have dates in the new year, they’re very relieved that this matter is moving on,” he said.

“I hope that we can work collaboratively in the next few months to ensure that that stays on track, especially in light of the British Government proposals on legacy.

“It is particularly important that we keep a focus on this case.”

Coroner Paddy McGurgan responded: “I am alert to that as you’re aware, hence the reason we have got a listing date for you.”

He added: “Obviously there is a bit of work to be done over the summer which I am grateful to everyone for, and just keep a focus on this because I don’t want it derailed.”

Another preliminary hearing is set to take place on September 6.

