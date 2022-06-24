Search

24 Jun 2022

Northern Ireland law firm takes defamation action against Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland law firm takes defamation action against Brandon Lewis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 11:25 PM

Belfast-based law firm KRW is to take defamation action against the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, over comments made in relation to the UK Government’s legacy bill.

The action is being taken over an online opinion piece by Mr Lewis, which comments on the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill and makes reference to the role of specialist law firms in legacy cases.

The action is being taken by all partners in KRW and by the firm as a corporate entity.

In a statement to the PA news agency, KRW partner Kevin Winters said that Mr Lewis had “attacked the work of specialist legacy lawyers dealing with Troubles-related cases”.

“My colleagues and I can confirm we are taking defamation proceedings against him in both his personal capacity and as a Government representative.

“This is now the second such case we are bringing against the secretary of state.

“His comments come on the back of this Tory regime’s ongoing drive to stop conflict-bereaved victims getting access to justice through the courts.

“This latest attack on us is more than mere coincidence coming as it does after the second reading of its Legacy Bill.

“Not content with trying to lock up the courts, they now want to silence lawyers trying to keep those same courts open for conflict-affected families.

“There’s an uncomfortable tone struck here which harks back to the toxic comments of previous Tory junior minister Douglas Hogg in 1989, when he accused some lawyers of being ‘sympathetic to the IRA’.

“The offensive remarks also chime with the ongoing wider attacks by this Government on the important work of human rights lawyers generally.

“This latest diatribe betrays a mindset of trying to demonise anyone who dares to challenge state narratives on the past.

“They simply don’t appreciate that we get our instruction from our clients. To that end, any attack on ‘specialist lawyers’ is an attack on the victims of the conflict.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Office said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The UK Government’s contentious Legacy Bill is currently going through Parliament.

It proposes a new approach to dealing with the conflict, with more focus on truth recovery rather than criminal justice outcomes.

Its most controversial aspects are the promise of immunity from prosecution for perpetrators who agree to provide information to a new truth body, and a move to end conflict-related civil cases and inquests.

The plans would also result in unsolved cases being subject to reviews undertaken by a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The Bill is a unilateral move away from the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, in which the UK and Irish Governments proposed a model that involved a new independent unit to reinvestigate unsolved murders.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media