Woman due in court after £250,000 worth of drugs seized

A woman will appear in court on Wednesday in relation to the seizure of drugs in Northern Ireland worth an estimated quarter of a million pounds.
On Monday, police said they had seized £250,000 in suspected illegal drugs, £25,000 in cash, a quad bike and counterfeit products in the Newry area.
The PSNI said the woman, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and other related offences.
The woman will appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, the PSNI said.
