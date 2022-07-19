Police to use Facebook in bid to trace wanted suspects

The PSNI will post fugitives’ pictures on social media as part of a new crackdown.

Operation Relentless will see officers use Facebook to hunt those wanted on bench warrants or for arrest.

Chief Superintendent Muir Clark said: “The service we provide is victim focused and Operation Relentless is another tool to help us achieve effective and timely resolutions for victim of crime.

“Our aim is to make our communities safer.

“You will see images of offenders appear on your local police service Facebook page over the coming weeks.

“If you have information that can help us locate individuals, please do not post on our social media but contact us directly by phoning 101.”

Mr Clark added: “In relation to the images we will release, we have pursued every reasonable option to locate the individuals and would encourage anyone with an outstanding warrant to contact us directly on 101 or through your solicitor.

“We hope that the wider community in Northern Ireland will support us during Operation Relentless so that we can assist speedy justice for victims.”