Occupants of house targeted by pipe bomber ‘very lucky’ to escape injury

Occupants of a house targeted with a pipe bomb were very lucky to escape injury, police have said.

The device exploded at the front door of the property in Finaghy on the outskirts of Belfast just past midnight on Friday morning.

Officers believe a male wearing black clothing was responsible for the attack on the Kinnegar Road home.

It is understood he made off along Benmore Drive toward Mount Aboo Park following the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “At approximately 12.10am, police received a report of a loud explosion outside a property in the Kinnegar Road area.

“It is believed at this time that a device in the form of a pipe bomb was left at the front door of the house around midnight which subsequently exploded causing substantial damage to the door. The occupants of the property were very lucky to escape injury.

“The device was taken away for further examination.”

The detective added: “Inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 12 of 22/07/22.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”