23 Jul 2022

Yellow weather warning over rain in place for north-west of Northern Ireland

Yellow weather warning over rain in place for north-west of Northern Ireland

23 Jul 2022 9:52 PM

A yellow weather warning for rain was put in place for the north-west of Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

The Met Office has described heavy rain as forecast for Coleraine, Londonderry and across to Omagh and Strabane in Co Tyrone.

The Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry was affected by heavy rain, and had to temporarily close some sections of the Emergency Department.

Due to the reduction in space, it had to resort to accepting emergency attendances only on Saturday evening.

The Met Office described the flooding of some homes and businesses as possible, and potential disruption to bus and train services as well as power supplies.

Police warned of hazardous driving conditions due to flooding in the Derry and Strabane areas.

In Derry, events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

The festival is due to reopen on Sunday at 12 noon.

The weather warning applied to 11pm on Saturday.

News

