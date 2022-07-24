Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes amid floods

Firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after the north-west was battered with heavy rain.

There was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place in the area on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm and 1.30am.

The heavy rainfall has had a devastating impact on many properties across Foyle. We’ve been getting around as many as possible whilst engaging with gov bodies. Amazing effort by local communities. My office will be open tomorrow to assist further with the clean up and aftermath. pic.twitter.com/r8XYlKlQfj — Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) July 24, 2022

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/pxVx1O82A8 pic.twitter.com/VgwouB3mIu — Met Office – Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) July 24, 2022

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department, while events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

More rain is expected later, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for rain across Northern Ireland on Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.