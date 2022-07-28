Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Ballymena death

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ballymena have arrested a 29-year-old male on suspicion of murder.

The body of Victor Hamilton was discovered in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed the 63-year-old was found dead in the driveway of his home.

Our detectives investigating the murder of Victor Hamilton, have arrested a 29 year old male on suspicion of murder. pic.twitter.com/iNeiuGHCM7 — Police Mid and East Antrim (@PSNIMEADistrict) July 28, 2022

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, of the PSNI, said: “The man was arrested just after 11.30am this morning in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

“He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

“While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Mr McGuinness added: “I’d like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support.

“I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues.”

Police and forensic officers were on the estate throughout Wednesday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of Mr Hamilton’s property.

Ballymena SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said local people are shocked at the news.

“Obviously the gentleman involved is known to them and they are upset that this has happened,” he told the BBC.

“It is a tragedy and it’s something that we never want to see happening.

“We would encourage anyone with information to bring that to the PSNI to ensure they can come to some conclusion in regards to this tragic event.”