Search

30 Jul 2022

Motorist praised for spotting car crashed on lough shore

Motorist praised for spotting car crashed on lough shore

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 1:25 PM

A passing motorist has been praised by police for spotting a car that had crashed off a coastal road and landed on its roof on the shore of Strangford Lough.

The driver of the vehicle was found close to the scene of the incident on the Portaferry Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the driver sustained “minor injuries” and was taken to hospital.

The PSNI shared an image of the vehicle on social media on Saturday.

“Top marks to the passing motorist who spotted this vehicle on the Portaferry Road earlier,” the post said.

“Yes easy to see now, but at 2:30am when dark, with driving rain and higher tide not so obvious.

“Police were first to arrive with officers entering the water to check for casualties, and were swiftly joined by specialist teams to widen the search.

“Thankfully the driver was located nearby, and was treated for minor injuries prior to being conveyed to hospital.

“Fantastic teamwork all round, and great appreciation to our blue light friends in the NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service), NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) and HM Coastguard.

“None of this possible of course without the speedy actions of you the community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media