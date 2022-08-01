Man remanded on murder charge after Ballymena death

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of another man in Ballymena.

Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, appeared before a district judge on Monday morning, accused of killing 63-year-old Victor Hamilton.

The body of Mr Hamilton was discovered in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town last Wednesday morning.

Djalo, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from Musgrave Street police custody suite in Belfast.

During the short hearing, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charge he was facing.

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect Djalo to the charge.

Blaine Nugent, representing the accused, said he was not in a position to make an application for bail on Monday.

He requested that the case be listed again in a week’s time so a bail application could be made.

“In the circumstances we are not in position to move a bail application today; we expect to be able to do so in week,” the barrister said.

The district judge remanded Djalo in custody until August 8 when he will appear before the court again.

A 33-year-old man detained by police in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of Mr Hamilton’s murder remained in custody on Monday morning.

A 23-year-old woman arrested in Belfast on Friday has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.