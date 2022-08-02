Search

02 Aug 2022

Second man charged with Victor Hamilton murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 8:34 AM

A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena.

The 33-year-old accused, who was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, later on Tuesday.

Mr Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town last Wednesday morning.

Another man appeared before a district judge on Monday, accused of the murder of the 63-year-old.

Mamadu Saido Djalo was remanded in custody.

The 29-year-old, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link from Musgrave Street police custody suite in Belfast.

During the short hearing, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charge he was facing.

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect Djalo to the charge.

Blaine Nugent, representing the accused, said he was not in a position to make an application for bail on Monday.

He requested that the case be listed again in a week’s time so a bail application could be made.

Deputy District judge Philip Mateer remanded Djalo in custody until August 8 when he will appear before the court again.

A 23-year-old woman arrested in Belfast on Friday by detectives investigating the murder was released on bail on Sunday pending further police inquiries.

