Man dies following road crash in Co Londonderry

A man has died following a road crash in Co Londonderry.
The blue-coloured BMW Z3 car the man was driving was involved in a collision with an HGV lorry in Moneymore on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Smith Street shortly after 5pm.
Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to contact officers.
They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1330 02/08/22.
